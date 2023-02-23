Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending a four-day losing streak. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits reduced by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended Feb. 18, reported Reuters citing the Labor Department. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.6% higher on Thursday. Elon Musk won't have to testify for the time being in a lawsuit where the EV-maker's autopilot has been blamed for a fatal crash that killed an Apple Inc. AAPL software engineer, reported Bloomberg.

Also Read: How To Invest In Startups

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed mildly in the green on Thursday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited the company for failing to protect warehouse workers from muscle strains and other ergonomic-related injuries reported Bloomberg.

3. Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG: Shares of Alphabet closed 0.83% lower on Thursday. Justice Department lawyers have said Google destroyed internal corporate communications and have also asked a federal judge to sanction the tech giant as part of the government’s antitrust case over its search business, reported Reuters.

4. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: Shares of Nvidia closed 14% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. CEO Jensen Huang's remarks about the potential of artificial intelligence, too, sparked investor interest in the stock.

5. Intel Corporation INTC: Shares of Intel closed 0.55% higher on Thursday. The company had trimmed its dividend to the lowest in 16 years citing the need to save cash. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded the stock from ‘Underweight' to ‘Equal-Weight' while reducing the price target from $29.50 to $28.

Read Next: Warren Buffett Says You Can Increase Your Worth By 50% By Doing This: ‘All The Brainpower In The World’ Is Useless Without It