Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia to meet Vladimir Putin in the spring.

What Happened: The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement announcing Xi's visit to Russia — which falls near the first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine — that it would be the "central event" on the two countries’ “bilateral agenda for 2023,” reported TASS.

"This year, Russia and China will join efforts to enhance and promote further bilateral relations between the two governments. As you know, [Putin] has invited [Xi] on an official visit this spring. We proceed from the understanding that this will be the central event in the bilateral agenda for 2023," the foreign ministry said.

The Russian foreign ministry also described Beijing as "a friendly nation in the current circumstances." It said, "we have been taking consistent steps toward fighting attempts by the United States to achieve global dominance by promoting the concept of a rules-based order."

Moscow and Beijing effectively coordinated their foreign policy courses "to maintain global peace and stability, to settle regional conflicts, to overcome confrontation and promote a unifying agenda," it added, as Putin's war in Ukraine continued to see thousands of civilian and army casualties.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Xi rebuffed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for talks and said Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in its own way in the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war.

