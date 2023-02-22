After Wagner Group was allegedly stripped of the right to recruit convicts from prisons, the Vladimir Putin-linked mercenary is looking to lure civilians for a hefty salary and lucrative bonus.

What Happened: According to an advertisement posted on Telegram channel PMC Wagner, the private military group is recruiting army men in Russia's Molkino region.

The group is targeting people aged 22 to 50 who are "patriots" and "strong in spirit." It offers monetary compensation starting from 240,000 Rubles ($3,200) per month and "the bonus can be 1 million Rubles."

It also promises to offer "paid leave, treatment, compensation, and the provision of highly paid work in case you cannot go on business trips due to injuries, the opportunity to work around the world!"

Some of the open vacancies included shooters, machine gunners, grenade launchers, snipers, specialists in electronic warfare, aircraft controllers, S-300 crews, pilots of combat aircraft and much more.

While the Wagner group promises all these benefits, reports have indicated that it forces people into renewing contracts, and if they try to flee, it kills them with a sledgehammer. In the past, two videos of defectors being killed have surfaced online, with a Russian oligarch and close confidant of Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, saying that "a dog receives a dog's death."

Prigozhin, on Tuesday, verbally attacked Russian top brass for depriving his soldiers of munitions. He alleged that "the chief of the general staff and the defense minister are giving orders right and left, not just not to give Wagner PMC (private military company) ammunition, but not to help it with air transport."

