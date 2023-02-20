Trump's Niece On Why Nikki Haley's Campaign Benefits Her Uncle, Warns He'll 'Incite More Violence If He Thinks It Suits Him'

With Donald Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley launching her 2024 presidential campaign and more contenders expected to join the fray, the former president could be contemplating his next move. One of his staunchest critics gave her thoughts on what would likely unfold in the coming days.

The More, The Merrier: Haley needs to walk a fine line, not being too anti-Donald Trump and towing the GOP line, Mary Trump, the niece of the former president, said in an MSNBC interview.

The former South Carolina governor’s campaign will likely be "replete with Republicanisms," as was evident from her opening bid, Mary Trump said. The “racism, homophobia, and the entire ignorance of the reality of America’s past and her unwillingness to grapple with that,” she added.

“I don’t think we are going to see much interesting or unique in her campaign at all,” Mary Trump said. Haley is opening the door for other candidates, the host of “The Mary Trump Show” podcast said. This would be precisely what Donald Trump wants, she noted.

“The bigger the field, the better off he is.”

Fox News viewers, supposedly the ones voting for Donald Trump, may not ever get to know about what is actually going on with the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit, Mary Trump said.

Dominion, which manufactures and sells electronic voting hardware and software in the U.S. and Canada, has filed a $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News for airing false information about its software, based on competitive and political pressure.

Mary Trump noted that the news outlet’s hosts, including Tucker Carlson, continued to "peddle the big lie" after the information came out. “Until the government is willing to take steps to protect the American people from the lies that are peddled from outlets like Fox, we are going to continue to be in this very dangerous place, where almost half of the country is being lied to,” she added.

Fight Far From Over: The election of former Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo (who Mary Trump describes as an election denier) as the Michigan Republican Party chair showed that the “fight is far from over and democracy continues to hang in the balance,” she said.

“Although people who were there on Jan. 6 have been indicted, convicted and sentenced, the people who were in charge of organizing and inciting the insurrection are running for president,” Mary Trump added.

Donald Trump's niece was also skeptical that the indictments looming against her uncle will come. If they do materialize, the first one could come out of Georgia, she added. The former president is being investigated for interference in the 2020 state election.

“Donald, of course, will use any opportunity to incite more violence if he thinks it suits him,” the podcaster said. “So we are not out of the woods,” she added.

