Trump's Niece May Hate Nikki Haley More Than Her Uncle, Says She 'Will Never Be President' In Tweet Tirade

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s official announcement regarding her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination has elicited a mixed response from politicians, analysts and the public.

What Happened: Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, was highly critical of Haley, who is of Indian origin. “First of all, f**k you Nimrata Haley,” Mary Trump tweeted, referring to the contender by her Indian first name.

Mary Trump, a psychologist by profession and a podcaster, branded Haley as a “racist, anti-American sell-out.” The podcaster who hosts “The Mary Trump Show” said her friend Danielle Moodie has more “integrity intelligence, passion and decency in one fingernail than you have in your entire being.”

The podcaster mentioned Moodie’s name, apparently due to the fact that Haley’s official campaign launch video showed her saying some people think America’s ideas are not just wrong but racist and evil while showing clips of Moodie and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Finally, @NikkiHaley, you will never be president,” Mary Trump said, ending her rant.

Backlash Follows: Reacting to Mary Trump’s tirades, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) shared a previous tweet from Mary Trump, which said, “I’m having a hard time understanding why it’s so difficult for so many people to be kind.”

Quote-tweeting the tweet, Mace said, “This you?”

“Also, as for your racist AF tweet, Nikki is her middle name, she’s used it since birth. It’s also Punjabi,” Mace added.

Incidentally, Mary Trump is one of the harshest critics of her uncle. In a recent AMA on the podcast, she said Donald Trump possesses charisma, which many other potential Republican contenders do not, and that makes him a serious threat. She indicated that ultimately, she hopes Donald Trump's campaign would cause all the GOP presidential candidates to fail, with her uncle hurting himself in the process.

