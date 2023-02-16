Make Trump Testify: Proud Boys Seek Justice Department Help To Subpoena Former President

The leaders of Proud Boys, a far-right group, are asking the Justice Department to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The attorney for Proud Boys, a group that allegedly plotted to use violence to keep Trump in power, said, “At all times relevant, Trump was president of the United States, and it’s the government’s obligation to produce him,” reported The Washington Post.

The attorney, Norm Pattis, did not elaborate on what the defendants wanted to learn from Trump but was joined by attorneys of co-defendant Dominic Pezzola in the effort.

Why It Matters: Pattis said he needed the government’s help to serve a subpoena on Trump since the U.S. Secret Service continues to protect the former leader, according to the Post.

An attorney for Proud Boys Chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio reportedly said last month that Trump was responsible for the Jan.6 riot.

Defense attorney, Sabino Jauregui, reportedly told jurors that Trump “told these people that the election was stolen” and that the former president asked them to go “there on January 6th, and it was Trump who in his speech on January 6th unleashed that mob over there at the Capitol.”

The efforts to subpoena Trump are not likely to succeed, according to Duke University law professor Lisa Kern Griffin who said the group would have to explain what “potential pieces of information” could emerge from the testimony, reported the Journal.

Trump has been sued separately by seven Capitol Police Officers over the Jan.6 riots who have also sued Proud Boys. The officers accuse them of conspiring to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election on Jan.6, 2021.

Read Next: Trump Reportedly Plans To Revive Firing Squads, Hanging, Guillotine If He Returns As President