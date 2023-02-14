Former President Donald Trump has reportedly talked about bringing back methods of execution that are not in use anymore.

What Happened: Trump has discussed bringing back the firing squad and execution by hanging, reported RollingStone.

The former U.S. leader has also discussed the possibility of using the guillotine, two people familiar with the conversation told RollingStone.

Another source reportedly said that Trump has privately touched on the creation of a government-backed video that would be created in conjunction with the bringing back of these execution techniques.

“The [former] president believes this would help put the fear of God into violent criminals,” said the RollingStone source.

Why It Matters: A Trump spokesperson denied that the former president had considered the video, according to RollingStone.

“More ridiculous and fake news from idiots who have no idea what they’re talking about,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson reportedly pointed to a 2024 campaign announcement that said that every drug dealer kills on average 500 people and that the campaign was asking for “everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their pain.”

A former White House official said that Trump had a “particular affinity for the firing squad, because it seemed more dramatic,” reported RollingStone.

In July, Trump said the U.S. needs to emulate China, the Philippines, and other countries that execute drug dealers after a “very quick trial.” The former president claimed at the time that those nations have “no drug problem whatsoever.”

