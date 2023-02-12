Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk was seen cozying up to news baron Rupert Murdoch and his daughter Elisabeth at the Superbowl LVII on Sunday.

What Happened: The two billionaires were spotted sitting side-by-side as they watched the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Also present in the VIP enclosure was Murdoch’s girlfriend Ann-Lesley Smith who was seen in a green jacket.

Elisabeth was seen engrossed in the game while Murdoch appeared to be checking his mobile phone.

Why It Matters: Murdoch, 91, is the founder of media giant News Corp NWSA and Fox Corporation FOXA — the latter has broadcasting rights for the Super Bowl.

James Murdoch, Rupert's son, defended Musk in courtroom testimony this month in a trial related to the entrepreneur’s 2018 tweets about taking Tesla private. He has been on the EV maker's board since July 2017.

In December 2022, Musk was spotted watching the Soccer World Cup final, held in Qatar, with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump.

At the time, Musk posted throughout the match as Argentina took on France in a nail-biting finale.

Speculation then arose about Kushner taking on the role of Twitter CEO, while Trump heaped praise on Musk for releasing the so-called “Twitter Files.”

