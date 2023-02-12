Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to the United States shooting down a fourth flying object over Michigan over the weekend.

What Happened: Musk told his more than 128 million followers on Twitter not to worry about the flying objects and that they were just his “friends of mine stopping by …”

The billionaire threw in an alien and UFO emoji into the tweet for added effect.

Why It Matters: The flying object was brought down by U.S. Air Force and National Guard pilots over Lake Huron, Michigan, according to a prior report.

A Chinese spy balloon was brought down over South Carolina on Feb. 4 while on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, two other objects were targeted over U.S. and Canada.

Meanwhile, China said it had identified a flying object flying near the city of Qingdao and intended to take it down.

This isn’t the first time Musk has joked he is an alien. Last month he made a similar joke in response to a tweet from a designer who contributes to Dogecoin DOGE/USD meme cryptocurrency.

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr