Elon Musk's Twitter Successor: Cramer Shares Mock Wager Featuring Jack Dorsey, Jared Kushner...And Adam Neumann?!

Who could take the place of Twitter CEO Elon Musk if and when he steps down? Television host Jim Cramer shared some mock wagering fun courtesy of DraftKings.

Cramer shared the “for entertainment purposes only” mock wager on Twitter.

The Top Candidate: Topping the list was Sriram Krishnan. The investor and partner at A16z is reportedly part of the coterie that is helping Musk run Twitter.

Notably, Twitter’s acquisition was funded by Andreessen Horowitz in part.

The Son-In-Law: The second place on the list was taken by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who served as a senior adviser to the former U.S. leader. Kushner was recently spotted watching the FIFA World Cup final with Musk in Qatar.

It should be noted that Trump runs Twitter-rival Truth Social. However, the former president has recently lavished praise on Musk calling him a “hero” for releasing the Twitter files.

Lean In On Me Sandberg: Former Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms, Sheryl Sandberg, also figured on the list shared by Cramer.

The “Lean In” author left Meta after serving the company for 14 years. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized the role Sandberg played in building Meta.

No Replacement Musk: Musk had asked his millions of Twitter if he should step down as CEO of the social media platform. Recently he said he would quit when he finds someone “foolish” enough to take up the job. He has said in the past there is “no successor” to him. However, he is known to be actively searching for a replacement.

Musk quitting Twitter has been construed as a positive by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives who said the overhang would be “significantly reduced” for Tesla once he leaves Twitter.

The Dark Horses: The unlikely candidates that could emerge out of the blue to assume the role of Twitter CEO include Jack Dorsey — the co-founder, and former chief executive of the company. Also included in the list of these unlikely candidates is PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Musk is also associated with the early days of the fintech firm.

A name that sticks out on the list — WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann whose unpredictable leadership style led to his exit in 2019. Those fantasizing about betting on Neumann would likely benefit from high odds.

Read Next: Elon Musk Calls Instagram Model 'Excellent' As Twitter Tries To Fix 'Irrelevant' Ad Problem