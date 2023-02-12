Trump Offers To Provide Rape Accuser DNA Samples If She Does This

Former President Donald Trump offered to provide his rape accuser, the journalist E. Jean Carroll, a DNA sample for carrying out a quid pro quo.

What Happened: Trump’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina told U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in a letter last week that the former president is willing to give a sample provided Carroll hands over pages missing from a forensic report on the dress she claimed to have worn on the day of the assault, reported Bloomberg.

Tacopina said that Carroll would “suffer no unfair prejudice or harm by the production of the full DNA Report.”

Why It Matters: Tacopina said that Carroll’s lawyers have refused the last 12 pages of a 37-page DNA report which was generated by a California lab on her request, reported Bloomberg.

The submitted pages reportedly indicate that DNA from multiple people was on a black dress she kept after the incident that dates back to the 1990s.

Tacopina made the suggestion in his letter that Trump was not among the people whose DNA was found on the dress.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said the plaintiff sought Trump’s DNA in January 2020 but was turned down “unequivocally,” according to the report.

Kaplan said, “There is no DNA evidence in this case” and none would be introduced at trial.”

The attorney for Carroll labeled Trump’s motion yet “another bad faith and legally frivolous delay tactic,” according to the report.

The former president is reportedly to testify for the trial which will start on April 25.

