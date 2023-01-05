Trump Rape Accuser's Lawyers Remind Judge Of Prince Andrew Case As Former President's Team Goes After New York Law

Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll is rebuffing attempts by the former president to dismiss a lawsuit filed under a temporary New York law. Her lawyers reminded the judge of a ruling he issued in a similar lawsuit against United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew.

What Happened: Trump’s attorneys are trying to have the case dismissed stating that the New York State law is invalid. The law lets adult sex abuse victims sue years after the assault takes place, reported the Washington Post.

Carroll’s lawyers reportedly submitted that Judge Lewis Kaplan should reject Trump’s attempts.

Trump’s lawyers said on the Adult Survivors Act that “well-intentioned as it may be, is a fundamentally flawed law that is unable to withstand constitutional scrutiny,” reported the Post.

Why It Matters: Kaplan previously rejected arguments made by Prince Andrew’s lawyers last January which challenged the constitutionality of the temporary state law letting victims of child sexual abuse make claims years after the statute of limitations had elapsed, noted the Post.

Kaplan said at the time that the argument that the law was not proper had been rejected by every New York state and federal court for “good reason,” according to the report.

Weeks after Kaplan ruled, Prince Andrew settled the lawsuit by agreeing to donate to the charity of the woman who accused him of sexually abusing her.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation five months after he denied raping her in June 2019. Trump has labeled her claims as a “hoax” and a “lie.”

