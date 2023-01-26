Elaine Chao, the former transportation secretary and wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), gave a response to Donald Trump’s racist attacks on her and Asian Americans.

What Happened: “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation. He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans,” said Chao, reported Politico.

Chao resigned as transportation secretary after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. capitol.

“At a particular point, the events were such that it was impossible to continue, given my personal values and my philosophy,” said Chao in October last year.

Why It Matters: Trump has repeatedly invoked racist slurs against Chao and attacker McConnell, who is the Republican Senate minority leader.

In October, he called Chao “Coco Chow” and McConnell, while in January this year, he described McConnell as an “Old Broken Crow” while repeating the insult against his wife.

Despite, the nature of Trump’s remarks they were dismissed by some Republicans like Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) who said that the former president “likes to give people nicknames.”

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr