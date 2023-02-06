Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 13 might be the most popular smartphone sold in the U.S. as of April 2022, but Elon Musk is impressed with the zoom capabilities of Samsung Electronics SSNLF latest smartphone invention, Galaxy S23.

What Happened: Marques Brownlee, a prominent tech YouTuber, took to Twitter to share a video of how the 100x zoom on Galaxy S23 Ultra enables users to click that perfect moon picture — and Musk was impressed.

Netizens were also quick to respond, with some people hailing the S23’s capability to zoom 100x with near-perfect stabilization while others saying things like: “That blows my iPhone 14 Pro Max out of the water” or Apple is “playing it too safe.”

Why It’s Important: Apple is reportedly joining forces with Sony Group Corp SONY to significantly improve the photography performance of upcoming iPhone models with new image sensors for high-definition results.

Apple is also expected to introduce its first periscope lens with iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

The South Korean tech giant might be getting praised by netizens for S23’s exceptional photography performance, but until last week Android users were disappointed in Samsung for not introducing an Apple-like SOS Satellite feature.

At the time, TM Roh, president of Samsung’s mobile experience business, said that the company is interested in bringing this feature only when the timing is right.

