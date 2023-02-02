Android smartphone users who thought Samsung Electronics SSNLF Galaxy S23 would be next in the line to bring Apple Inc.‘s AAPL Emergency SOS Via Satellite-like feature are in for a disappointment.

What Happened: Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event — in which the South Korean tech giant unveiled its Galaxy S23 series — is now done and dusted. Still, there has been no mention of any satellite messaging feature.

TM Roh, president of Samsung’s mobile experience business, has now said that while the company is interested in bringing the satellite messaging feature, there are no plans at present.

“When there is the right timing, infrastructure and the technology [is] ready, then of course for Samsung Galaxy, for our mobile division, we would also actively consider adopting this feature as well,” he told CNET.

Why It’s Important: Apple’s latest smartphone series iPhone 14 lineup, comes with Emergency SOS Satellite which has played a significant role in saving people’s lives.

In December last year, iPhone 14 was credited with helping two people stranded 300 feet in a remote canyon, a man stranded in a remote area of Alaska and two women stuck in the snow.

Considering the rapid popularity of this Apple-exclusive feature which allows iPhone 14 series owners to contact emergency services when cell service isn’t available, chipmaker Qualcomm announced that it’s bringing similar tech to Android phones.

However, Android users will have to wait more for this feature as Samsung doesn’t find the tech up to the mark.

