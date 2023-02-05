Michael Burry Returns: Big Short Investor Deletes Then Reactivates Twitter Account After Ominous 'Sell' Warning

Famous "Big Short" investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry is back on Twitter after abruptly deleting his account last week.

Burry deleted his account a day after posting an ominous one-word message, telling investors to "Sell."

The tweet and the subsequent deletion of his account came a few hours ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

Twitter displayed a "This account doesn't exist" message in place of Burry's official account.

This isn't the first time Burry has left Twitter, having done so multiple times in the past two years. Earlier in December, Burry deleted his account after having a spat with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Previously, in November 2021, Burry deleted his account over Musk selling Tesla shares.

In explaining his Twitter deletion habit, Burry has said that he aims to stop bots and promoters of meme stocks and cryptocurrencies from replying to his 1.3 million Twitter followers, reports Business Insider.

Burry has now returned to Twitter after a few days away. However, he has not tweeted anything so far.

Last month, Burry posted a cryptic tweet saying "Maybe," as an indication of his skepticism over the current market scenario. The tweet included a chart that appeared to be the S&P 500 index falling between 2000 and 2003, with Burry highlighting the false breakout along the way.

Michael Burry illustration by Gonzalo Lanzilotta for Benzinga.