Tesla Bear Michael Burry Deletes Twitter Account Yet Again After Professing Trust In Elon Musk

"The Big Short" investor Michael Burry has once again deleted his Twitter account, but this time after expressing his trust in its CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Burry who uses the handle @michaeljburry on Twitter and goes by the nickname “Cassandra” couldn’t be located on the social media platform at the time of writing.

Twitter displayed a “This account doesn’t exist” message in place of Burry’s usual account.

Screenshot From Michael Burry's Twitter Profile

A handle that tracks Burry noted the absence of the trader on Twitter as well.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Burry has deleted his account, previously in 2021, he deleted his account after a spat with Musk over selling Tesla Inc’s TSLA shares. He's a well-known bear of the electric vehicle maker.

On Tuesday, Burry said, “Ok I will not delete going forward. Elon has my trust. For now.”

Burry lost his Twitter verified status in April. Musk promised to restore it and said, “You will get it back, even though you shorted Tesla, you bastard.”

