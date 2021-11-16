 Skip to main content

Michael Burry Deletes Twitter Account Following Online Spat With Elon Musk
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Investor Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame has deleted his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) account following an online spat with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Bloomberg reported that Burry’s @michaeljburry Twitter page now features a message that the account no longer exists. While Burry has a recent history of deleting and reactivating his Twitter account, the latest social media exit comes after a tweet about Musk that declared, “He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA.”

Musk dismissed Burry’s comments on Monday, tweeting that he was a “broken clock.” Burry deleted his tweet following Musk’s response.

Related Link: After 18 Months, Elon Musk Finally Sells His Bay Area Mansion

Why It Happened: Burry’s private investment firm Scion Asset Management LLC, did not offer an explanation on why the Twitter account was discontinued. Burry has been critical of Musk’s corporate decisions, claiming that Musk’s relocation from California to Texas was tax-inspired and observing how Musk had taken out personal loans against his Tesla shares.

Burry’s departure from Twitter came after Scion’s decision to reduce its holdings from more than 20 companies, including Tesla. This involved exiting bearish put options on almost 1.1 million Tesla shares.

Photo: Screen shot of Burry's now-deleted Twitter page.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Michael Burry Scion Asset Management social media tweetsNews Media Best of Benzinga

