Electronic Arts, Western Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Snap Inc. SNAP shares dipped 14.6% to $9.87 in pre-market trading after the company posted a net loss for the fourth quarter and said revenue could drop by as much as 10% for the current quarter.

shares dipped 14.6% to $9.87 in pre-market trading after the company posted a net loss for the fourth quarter and said revenue could drop by as much as 10% for the current quarter. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC shares fell 14.4% to $7.27 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio-Medical Science announced signing of $5.2 million of definitive investment agreements.

shares fell 14.4% to $7.27 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio-Medical Science announced signing of $5.2 million of definitive investment agreements. Electronic Arts Inc. EA shares fell 10.6% to $115.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results and issued weak forecast.

shares fell 10.6% to $115.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results and issued weak forecast. Yamana Gold Inc. AUY declined 10.3% to $5.41 in pre-market trading. Yamana and Pan American shareholders approved proposed transaction of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Match Group, Inc. MTCH dropped 8.7% to $49.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter and issued weak guidance.

dropped 8.7% to $49.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter and issued weak guidance. Western Digital Corporation WDC dropped 5% to $41.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fiscal second-quarter results and issued weak guidance.

dropped 5% to $41.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fiscal second-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON declined 3.6% to $12.47 in pre-market trading.

declined 3.6% to $12.47 in pre-market trading. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD fell 2.8% to $11.26 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Now Read This: Over $5M Bet On Uber Technologies? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying