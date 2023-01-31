NXP Semiconductors, UBS Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 15.1% to $3.38 in pre-market trading. BigBear.ai filed for shelf offering of up to 27.8 million shares of common stock by selling stockholder.

Harmonic Inc. HLIT shares dipped 12.9% to $12.37 in pre-market trading. Harmonic posted better-than-expected Q4 results.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP shares declined 6.5% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares fell 5.8% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after adding around 14% on Monday.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG dropped 5.8% to $16.95 in pre-market trading. Philips shares gained 5.9% on Monday after the company reported Q4 financial results and announced it would eliminate 3,000 jobs in 2023.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU fell 3.6% to $59.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.4% on Monday.

NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI dropped 3.2% to $173.80 in pre-market trading. NXP Semiconductors reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 3.2% to $11.37 in pre-market trading. Lucid Group shares fell around 9% on Monday as the stock pulled back after surging on Friday following rumors the Public Investment Fund was looking to acquire the remainder of the company.

UBS Group AG UBS dropped 3.1% to $20.63 in pre-market trading. UBS posted upbeat profit for its fourth quarter.

