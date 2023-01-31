ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

NXP Semiconductors, UBS Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 31, 2023 6:00 AM | 2 min read
NXP Semiconductors, UBS Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 15.1% to $3.38 in pre-market trading. BigBear.ai filed for shelf offering of up to 27.8 million shares of common stock by selling stockholder.
  • Harmonic Inc. HLIT shares dipped 12.9% to $12.37 in pre-market trading. Harmonic posted better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP shares declined 6.5% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares fell 5.8% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after adding around 14% on Monday.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG dropped 5.8% to $16.95 in pre-market trading. Philips shares gained 5.9% on Monday after the company reported Q4 financial results and announced it would eliminate 3,000 jobs in 2023.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. MU fell 3.6% to $59.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.4% on Monday.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI dropped 3.2% to $173.80 in pre-market trading. NXP Semiconductors reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 3.2% to $11.37 in pre-market trading. Lucid Group shares fell around 9% on Monday as the stock pulled back after surging on Friday following rumors the Public Investment Fund was looking to acquire the remainder of the company.
  • UBS Group AG UBS dropped 3.1% to $20.63 in pre-market trading. UBS posted upbeat profit for its fourth quarter.

Now Read This: General Motors, McDonald's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved