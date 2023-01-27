Putin's New Strategy For Ukraine Reportedly In Progress As Russia Loses Thousands Of Soldiers

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 12th month, Vladimir Putin, it seems, is planning everything to win it.

What Happened: The Russian president is reportedly preparing a new offensive in Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported, citing officials, advisers and others familiar with the situation.

The report said that after losing thousands of soldiers in the past few months, Russia aims to demonstrate that it is capable of can regaining control of the war and putting pressure on Ukraine and its allies to agree to negotiate on its terms.

The report added that according to people close to the Kremlin, Putin's renewed offensive might begin as soon as February or March — sometime before Kyiv gets the newly promised supplies of U.S. and German battle tanks.

According to sources, Russia may bring a new round of mobilization as soon as this spring because the economy and society are increasingly subordinated to the needs of the war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, “The east (Russia) is losing a lot of people. They don’t care about that.”

“We count their losses. Thousands of soldiers — they just throw them into the meat grinder,” Zelenskyy added.

