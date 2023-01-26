Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that."

"We count their losses. Thousands of soldiers — they just throw them into the meat grinder," Zelenskyy added.

See Also: Putin Denies Having ‘Gone Mad’ Over Ukraine War: ‘We Realize What Nuclear Weapons Are’

Zelenskyy also refuted Russia's claims of peace talks and said, “They don’t want any talks, and this was the case before the invasion."

Zelenskyy added that Putin is off to something big and Ukraine was just a start. “I am convinced that Ukraine is just the first step for him. I am convinced that he is waging a big war."

Meanwhile, after securing dozens of high-end battle tanks from Western allies, Ukraine is now pushing for fourth-generation fighter jets such as the American F-16 and missiles.

Yuriy Sak, the advisor to Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, said, "The next big hurdle will now be the fighter jets."

However, the West has already ruled out the possibility of fighter jets being sent to Ukraine. “I made it clear very early on that we are not talking about combat aircraft, and I am doing the same here,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.