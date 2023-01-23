President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are providing to Russia amid Vladimir Putin's raging war in Ukraine, anonymous people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The sources discussing private deliberations declined to detail the support but said it stops short of wholesale evasion of the sanctions Washington and its European allies imposed on Russia after Ukraine's invasion.

The U.S., raising the matter with their Chinese counterparts, has warned Beijing about the implications of supplying material support for Putin's war, the report added.

Washington is still reviewing the evidence to determine its significance.

Meanwhile, China has sought to position itself as neutral in the war while at the same time has been deepening ties with Putin. Shortly before Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow announced a “no limits” partnership last year.

