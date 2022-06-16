China has reaffirmed its support for the Kremlin amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his country's support for Russia's sovereignty and security concerns.

See Also: Xi Jinping Directs Chinese Troops To Carry 'Special Military Operations' Abroad

Xi, in his second phone call with Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, said, "all parties should responsibly push for a proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis," according to the state-owned Xinhua news agency.

"China is willing to continue mutual support with Russia on issues related to sovereignty, security, and issues of major concern," Xi said, according to the CCTV report.

According to the Kremlin, Putin "outlined his fundamental assessments of the situation in Ukraine."

It further added that Xi "noted the legitimacy of the actions taken by Russia to protect the fundamental national interests in the face of challenges to its security created by external forces."

Why It Matters: China has never taken a clear stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nor has it ever criticized Russia for its actions. In their February call, Xi said China supports Russia and Ukraine to "resolve issues through negotiations."

The Biden Administration has expressed concern about China's alignment with Russia. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said, "China claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear that it is still investing in close ties to Russia."

See Also: Vladimir Putin Seen Shaking In Latest Video From Russian State Awards Ceremony