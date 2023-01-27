Activision Blizzard Analyst Sees Its Deal With Microsoft Happening

- Wedbush analyst Nick McKay assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI with an Outperform rating and a price target of $95.
- The analyst expects Microsoft Corp MSFT to close its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard over the next several months.
- At a high level, Microsoft must maintain the status quo within the video game industry through legally binding agreements that address game availability, pricing, quality, and release timing.
- Once the company has entered into such agreements, regulatory concerns around the potential for lessening competition should largely subside, paving the way for the deal's completion in relatively short order.
- There appears to be less concern from the investors whom the analyst spoke with about the implications of the deal falling apart for Activision Blizzard's share price.
- The analyst attribute that it has moved past the pandemic-related slowdown to development faster than its primary peers, as reflected in the high quality and intense performances of its FY22 releases and the significant potential of its FY23 releases.
- The shares remain part of the Wedbush Securities Investment Committee's Best Ideas List.
- In January, Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Nvidia Corp NVDA joined Sony Group Corp SONY in raising issues with the $69 billion deal, which the FTC opposed in December.
- The FTC argued that the deal would impede competition in the video game industry and has scheduled an in-house trial for August.
- Sony, whose PlayStation console competes with Microsoft's Xbox, has previously argued that it sees the Activision deal as anti-competitive.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 0.20% at $76.76 on the last check Friday.
