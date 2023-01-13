Microsoft-Activision Deal Faces More Challenges As Google And Nvidia Share Worries With FTC

- Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Nvidia Corp NVDA shared concerns over Microsoft Corp's MSFT acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI to the Federal Trade Commission, fueling regulatory worries over the deal.
- Google and Nvidia joined Sony Group Corp SONY in raising issues with the $69 billion deal, which the FTC opposed in December, Bloomberg reports.
- The FTC argued that the deal would impede competition in the video game industry and has scheduled an in-house trial for August.
- Google and Nvidia provided information supporting Microsoft's unfair advantage in the cloud, subscription, and mobile gaming market.
- Nvidia emphasized the need for equal and open access to game titles.
- Nvidia led the market for graphics cards prized by gamers and operates a streaming service called GeForce Now.
- Google competes with Microsoft in cloud-computing services.
- Google's Android mobile operating system also is central to how millions of people play video games.
- Sony, whose PlayStation console competes with Microsoft's Xbox, has previously argued that it sees the Activision deal as anti-competitive.
- Microsoft said it's open to addressing concerns about the deal.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.21% at $239.00 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
