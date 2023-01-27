Insiders Selling Signet Jewelers, BJ's Wholesale Club And 2 Other Stocks

The Nasdaq settled higher by 2% on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

BJ's Wholesale Club

The Trade: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ President and CEO Robert Eddy sold a total of 5,400 shares at an average price of $70.08. The insider received around $98.11 thousand from selling those shares.

Dropbox

The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. DBX President Timothy Young sold a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $23.07. The insider received around $346.04 thousand as a result of the transaction.

Kinder Morgan

The Trade: Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI V.P. (President, Terminals) John W Schlosser sold a total of 1,500 shares at an average price of $18.44. The insider received around $27.66 thousand from selling those shares.

