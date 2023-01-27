Elon Musk, who is currently going by the handle Mr. Tweet on Twitter, called the microblogging site “the PvP of social media.”

What Happened: On Friday, Musk gave a gaming reference to call Twitter the most engaging platform in the social media ecosystem.

“PvP,” or player versus player, is a popular gaming terminology that broadly means play — or competition — between two or more online players

Last week, Musk also called Twitter the “least wrong source of truth” and divided the internet.

Why It’s Important: While Musk seems to be hailing the growth of the microblogging site under his leadership, a recent report suggested that his highly-ambitious Twitter Blue subscription model is not attracting as many users as he’d have liked.

Musk acquired Twitter in October last year and walked on the path of multiple controversial decisions, chaotic updates and tons of negative feedback.

In fact, bigwigs like Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International said that Musk's takeover of the site has led to an increase in the amount of "hate speech" on the platform.

In December, it was also reported that Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc. META is discussing how to build the next Twitter considering the site was going through turmoil since the new CEO took over.

However, despite a rollercoaster ride as Twitter CEO, Musk’s leadership has propelled the site to the number one spot for “U.S. News” in the Apple App Store ranking.

