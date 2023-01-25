Elon Musk said Wednesday that he changed his name to “Mr. Tweet” on Twitter and now the platform won’t let him change it back.

What Happened: The Twitter and Tesla CEO tweeted, “Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back.”

Financial Times’ San Francisco correspondent Patrick McGee said on Twitter that the lawyer for investors suing Musk accidentally called Musk “Mr. Tweet” while grilling him.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus jokingly replied to Musk: "you should complain to elon musk about it.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s name change attracted multiple comments and memes, including a post from a user who asked why the entrepreneur’s blue tick wasn’t hidden after the change.

Earlier in November, a rapper, Doja Cat, changed her user name to Christmas and found out she couldn’t change it back.

