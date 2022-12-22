Elon Musk's Twitter has rolled out a view count feature that allows everyone to see how many people have seen a tweet.

What Happened: Twitter said on Thursday that "views" for tweets are now visible on iOS and Android. The feature is also active on Twitter's web interface.

See Also: Elon Musk's Twitter Introducing Blue, Gold And Gray Checkmarks Isn't Inclusive Of Color-Blind People?

Users who cannot yet see this feature enabled on their app simply need to update it to the latest version.

Musk said tweets are read more than "they are liked." The new feature "shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem," he said, citing statistics about user engagement.

Why It's Important: Musk announced the feature on Dec. 1, implying that he intends to show view counts for all tweets, just as they are shown for videos.

In 2021, Instagram and Facebook started allowing users to hide the number of likes on their posts. Similarly, YouTube also started hiding public dislike counts — only creators can see how many people clicked the thumbs-down button on their posts.

Read Next: 'Twitter Was Being Scammed $60M Per Year:' Elon Musk On Why 2FA Is Not Working For Some Users