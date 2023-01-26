'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy.

"I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."

Cramer said he likes Nucor Corporation NUE over Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF.

The "Mad Money" host said he is not able to understand why Organon & Co. OGN is selling at five times earnings.

Cramer said Bowlero Corp. BOWL is one of his "absolute favorites."

When asked about Johnson Controls International PLC JCI, he said, “I like the stock. I do like Honeywell International Inc. HON even more, though.”

