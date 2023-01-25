Walmart Hikes Minimum Wage For Hourly US Workers To $14, Lift Average Hourly Wage to $17.50

- Walmart Inc WMT prepared to hike average hourly wages for its 340,000 U.S. store workers at about 3,000 stores starting in February to tap employees in a tight domestic labor market.
- Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly pay to $17.50 from the current $17 an hour and will reflect in March 2 paychecks, Reuters reports.
- The minimum wage will rise by up to $2 to $14-$19 per hour, depending on the location.
- Walmart employs 1.6 million U.S. workers, most of whom work in rural and semi-urban areas.
- The hikes, however, still lag rivals, including Amazon.Com Inc AMZN, Costco Wholesale Corp COST, and Target Corp TGT, which offered minimum pay of at least $15 an hour since 2021.
- The average hourly earnings growth for U.S. workers slowed to 0.3% in December, compared with 0.4% in the prior month. Still, the labor market is resilient, with the unemployment rate falling to a 5-decade low of 3.5% in December.
- Walmart struggled to find a new generation to replace multiple key managers leading its 4,700 U.S. stores for at least a decade.
- The tight labor market and competition further added to its headwind, even for a job that often pays over $200,000 annually.
- Last June, Walmart raised the average pay for pharmacy workers to more than $20 per hour and agreed to offer more frequent, and automatic pay raises to fight labor shortages.
- Last April, Walmart raised the pay for truck drivers and distribution center workers.
- Price Action: WMT shares traded lower by 0.27% at $142.64 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
