 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Raises US Trucker Annual Pay To $110,000
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 6:52am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Raises US Trucker Annual Pay To $110,000
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has raised the starting pay for the drivers of Walmart Private Fleet to $110,000 a year.
  • The retail giant employs about 12,000 long-haul truck drivers under its fleet.
  • The move comes amid a shortage of drivers that threatens to prolong supply chain snarls and merchandise shortages, Reuters reported.
  • "We're proud to announce pay raises to ensure Walmart remains one of the best companies in the world to drive for," the company stated.
  • Walmart's 12-week private fleet development program enabled supply chain associates in the Dallas, Texas, and Dover, Delaware, areas to earn their commercial driver's license (CDL) and become full-fledged Private Fleet Walmart drivers.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 1.02% at $156.57 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, April 7
India's Tata Group Goes Head On With Amazon, To Roll Out New Super App For All Shopping Needs
Walmart's Indian E-Commerce Arm Flipkart Boosts IPO Valuation: Reuters
Deliveries, But By Drone? 6 Stocks To Watch
Jack Ma, Warren Buffett Backed Paytm Looks To Breakeven Soon: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com