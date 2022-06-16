Walmart Hikes Pay For Pharmacy Technicians

- Walmart Inc WMT plans to raise the pay for Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians to more than $20 an hour, effective this week.
- More than 36,000 pharmacy technicians are expected to be benefitted from the plan.
- The company had previously increased the wages for the technicians in August 2021.
- Also, Pharmacy technicians will get raises every six months in their first two years with the company.
- Walmart will cover the costs for eligible associates to become certified pharmacy technicians, from career diplomas, on-the-job training, and test prep, to paying the certification exam fee.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $119.71 on the last check Thursday.
