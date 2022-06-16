Walmart Hikes Pay For Pharmacy Technicians

by

Walmart Inc WMT plans to raise the pay for Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians to more than $20 an hour, effective this week.

The company had previously increased the wages for the technicians in August 2021.

Also, Pharmacy technicians will get raises every six months in their first two years with the company.

Walmart will cover the costs for eligible associates to become certified pharmacy technicians, from career diplomas, on-the-job training, and test prep, to paying the certification exam fee.

Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $119.71 on the last check Thursday.

