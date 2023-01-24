“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki shared his take on the discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home.

What Happened: Kiyosaki asked on Twitter, “Did VP Pence finally come clean about having secret documents to save Biden?”

The author questioned why Pence didn’t "come clean when Trump’s Mar-a-Lago was raided?”

“Is Pence a 'Goody-two-shoes' or a Judas? I do not like either 'Goody two shoes' or Judas.” Can’t trust either. Best to be real. Be honest," Kiyosaki tweeted.

Why It Matters: Classified documents were discovered in a raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida residence of former President Donald Trump in August.

Subsequently, Trump faced a criminal probe surrounding the documents that were unearthed from his residence.

In January, President Joe Biden expressed surprise when the first set of classified documents, dating back to the era when he was the vice president, was found in a private office of a think tank by his lawyers.

Subsequently, more documents were found at Biden’s Delaware home and later during a search of the residence by the U.S. Justice Department.

On Tuesday, Pence became the latest U.S. leader found to have classified documents in his possession.

