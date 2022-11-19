Trump Lashes Out At DOJ For Appointing Special Counsel To Oversee Mar-a-Lago Case: 'I Hope Republicans Have Courage To Fight This'

Donald Trump on Friday criticized the Department of Justice for appointing a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into the Mar-a-Lago classified document case and parts of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

What Happened: Responding to the development, Trump said he wouldn’t tolerate it any longer and called upon the Republican Party to act.

“I have been going through this for six years – for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” the former president told Fox News Digital.

“And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this,” he added.

Trump said he has been proven innocent for six years on everything from “fake impeachments” to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that found no collusion between the ex-president’s campaign team and Russia in influencing the 2020 election.

"I am not going to partake in it," Trump reportedly told the media outlet.

"They found nothing, and now they take some guy who hates Trump. This is a disgrace and only happening because I am leading in every poll in both parties."

Trump also alluded to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who has been under a federal investigation since 2018, stating that Hunter is criminal many times over and nothing happens to him.

Why It’s Important: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed former DOJ official Jack Smith to investigate the Mar-a-Lago case in its entirety. Smith has been serving as a prosecutor with the International Criminal Court since 2018, investigating and adjudicating war crimes in Kosovo.

Trump has officially thrown the hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential poll. Incidentally, his niece Mary Trump warned ahead of his announcement that time might be running out for the DOJ, and the federal agency should act quickly to indict him. If he isn’t indicted, then much worse things will start happening, she added.

A special counsel is vested with the power to use all investigatory tools that a U.S. attorney can use, including subpoena power, CNN reported. He will be given his own budget and can build a staff to support his work. If he chooses to bring any indictments, his team can lead those prosecutions in court.

Photo: Created with images from Gage Skidmore on flickr.