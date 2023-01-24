Jeff Bezos Overtakes India's Gautam Adani To Reclaim 3rd Spot In 'World's Richest People' List

Amazon Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos surpassed Asia's and India's richest man, billionaire Gautam Adani, to reclaim the title of the world’s third-richest person.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Adani’s net wealth plunged by $872 Million, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index — a ranking of the ‘world’s richest people’ — as the Indian stock market traded on a choppy note.

The decline in Adani's fortune led to his ranking slipping to fourth in the world’s richest list. He was overtaken by Bezos, who was in third position after gaining $318 million in a day on Monday.

Adani's fortune stood at $120 billion, while Bezos’ was at $121 billion. Adani had surpassed Bezos in September to take over as the world’s third richest person after gaining a whopping $2.8 billion in a day.

Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton LVMUY and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, continued to reign in the top two positions, with $188 billion and $145 billion net worth, respectively.

Another Indian, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, too, slipped, going down by a spot. He is at the 12th spot in the list.

