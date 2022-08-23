Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Eyes Stake In NDTV Media Network

- India's Adani Group looks to snap a majority stake in New Delhi Television, marking its most high-profile bet in the booming media sector, Reuters reports.
- Billionaire Gautam Adani aims to indirectly buy a 29.18% stake in NDTV and launch an open offer for another 26% stake.
- The open offer would be worth ₹4.93 billion ($61.73 million).
- Earlier, Adani disclosed buying Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) for ₹1.14 billion.
- VCPL owns warrants of NDTV shareholder RRPR and exercised its rights to convert those warrants into shares amounting to 99.5% of RRPR.
- NDTV is a leading media house operating three national news channels, NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, and NDTV Profit. RRPR holds a 29.18% stake in NDTV.
- Earlier this year, Adani scooped a minority stake in local digital business news platform Quintillion.
- The Adani conglomerate's stocks rallied on the Indian stock market indices since the pandemic. One of the biggest multi-baggers for its investors was the Adani Green Energy stock.
- Adani has added $49.3 billion to his wealth this year, the highest amount for anyone on Bloomberg's list of the world's 500 wealthiest people.
- Contrastingly, top billionaires Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN Jeff Bezos have lost $12.4 billion and $25.7 billion, respectively, in 2022.
