Wells Fargo And Other Banks Join Forces To Tap $2T Payments App Market Against Apple Pay, PayPal

- Wells Fargo & Co WFC, Bank Of America Corp BAC, JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM, and four other banks worked on a digital wallet linked to their debit and credit cards.
- Early Warning Services LLC would manage the wallet that aimed to compete with Apple Inc AAPL Apple Pay, and PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL, CNBC reports.
- EWS would launch the new wallet with Visa Inc V and Mastercard Inc MA debit and credit cards.
- Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat said it would take time for the new wallet to be a severe risk to incumbents like PayPal.
- “It simply takes a very long time, a killer customer experience, and a compelling merchant value proposition to build the two-sided network effects in payments to achieve scale,” Rawat said.
- Leading banks had a mixed earnings season, with several CEOs, including Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, warning against a mild recession in the U.S.
- The U.S. e-commerce payment market will likely grow to $ 1.97 trillion in 2028 from $875.20 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 14.49%.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 0.37% at $79.43 on the last check Monday.
- Photo by Christiann Koepke via unsplash
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.