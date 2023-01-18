Elon Musk Could Be Bringing Video Chat To Twitter

Elon Musk's Twitter is apparently working on introducing a Video Chat feature and users said, "better to be late than never."

What Happened: Developer Alessandro Paluzzi on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an update stating that the microblogging site is "working on the Video Chat feature."

He shared a couple of screenshots showing the Video Calling icon along with Mute and Call features in the direct message box.

Why It's Important: Twitter's social media rivals, including Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, all have the Video Chat feature.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022, the site has been swamped with various updates and features, many of which didn't get netizens' approval.

However, some features, including Signal-like end-to-end encryption for Twitter direct messages, long format tweets and simple formatting options such as Bold, Underline and font size and advanced search filters, have received positive feedback.

Now the Video Chat feature is also gaining optimistic responses from tweeps.

