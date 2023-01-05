A Much-Needed Twitter Feature Is Coming Soon To iOS, Courtesy Elon Musk's Frenemy

Twitter is bringing a much-needed feature — and the credit goes to one of Elon Musk's frenemies and former intern at the social networking site.

What Happened: Social media commentator Matt Navarra shared an update on Twitter's advanced search filters for mobile. He said that the feature would soon be available on iPhone.

The feature is courtesy of Musk's frenemy George Hotz, a security hacker known for developing iOS jailbreaks and reverse engineering Sony PlayStation 3.

Hotz, who also founded Comma.ai, shot to fame in 2015 when he challenged Musk concerning Tesla's semi-autonomous driving software Autopilot, reported TechCrunch.

In November, Hotz supported Musk's controversial memo telling employees to get "extremely hardcore" or leave, saying, "I'll put my money where my mouth is. I'm down for a 12-week internship at Twitter for cost of living in SF."

Hotz stated in a tweet that Musk told him to fix Twitter's flawed search system.

Why It's Important: Twitter's advanced search features make it easier for users to find specific tweets based on date, retweets and hashtags. This technology has existed on Twitter for a long time but has had issues.

It's still being determined when the feature will roll out. But considering the feature was reverse-engineered by an app researcher, Twitter's advanced search filters may be ready to become publicly available.

