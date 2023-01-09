Elon Musk's Twitter is rolling out a number of new features, including long-format tweets and formatting details — here's the complete list.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to announce that the microblogging site will launch the much-awaited long-format tweets by early February. These tweets will take the same Timeline screen space as standard tweets, but users can click on them to read more.

Musk added that as part of a larger user Interface, or UI, overhaul, users will soon be able to swipe to move between recommended and followed tweets.

In addition to the aforementioned features, Twitter is taking measures to roll out the Bookmark button, which will be de facto silent like on Tweet details.

In another tweet, Musk announced that Twitter will start enabling users to format their tweets with options like bold, underline and font size before the end of this quarter — a feature users have been asking for ages.

Earlier this month, social media commentator Matt Navarra shared an update about a much-need Twitter feature — advanced search filters — which will soon be available on iPhone courtesy of Musk's frenemy George Hotz.

