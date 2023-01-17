Starbucks Taps Online Ordering Market Via iOS, Android Devices By Extending Collaboration With DoorDash

- Starbucks Corp SBUX and DoorDash, Inc DASH expanded their partnership with a new delivery service launching on Jan. 17, 2023, in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other select markets.
- Starbucks delivery via DoorDash will expand to additional markets over the coming months, with full nationwide availability in every 50 states by March 2023.
- This expansion follows positive feedback from a successful pilot in Atlanta, Houston, and Sacramento and additional market expansion in Seattle, Portland, and New York City last year.
- Brooke O'Berry, Starbucks senior vice president of digital experiences, said, "Delivery continues to be a significant growth opportunity for Starbucks, and we're excited to reach more customers by partnering with DoorDash, a company known for their best-in-class service."
- Sanjay Kotte, head of strategic partnerships at DoorDash, said, "When you combine the quality of Starbucks handcrafted beverages and food with the logistics power and geographic scale of DoorDash, the result is extraordinary for coffee lovers nationwide."
- In the U.S., customers can access Starbucks delivery via DoorDash on Apple Inc AAPL iOS and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Android devices and DoorDash.com.
- Price Action: DASH shares traded higher by 3.38% at $54.11 on the last check Tuesday.
