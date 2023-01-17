Microsoft Corporation MSFT will soon add OpenAI's artificial intelligence, or AI chatbot, chatGPT, to its cloud-based Azure services, setting the stage for what looks like a dominant year for the tech giant.

What Happened: CEO Satya Nadella announced the general availability of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, which enables users to access AI models, including GPT 3.5, Codex and DALL-E, to their respective businesses.

The recent announcement came amid reports that the tech giant is negotiating a $10 billion investment in OpenAI.

It was earlier reported that Microsoft is planning to boost its search engine Bing experience by leveraging chatGPT abilities to take on rival Google Search.

The recent update — along with other factors like having diversified business across the tech ecosystem — could help Microsoft surpass rival tech giants like Apple Inc. AAPL, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Meta Platforms Inc. META, said AI and Web3 expert, Alex Valaitis.

Valaitis stated that considering Meta is shedding tons of dollars on its "risky Metaverse bet" and Apple's dependence on Chinese manufacturers amid increasing global tensions, Microsoft is best positioned against these big tech companies.

He also said that Microsoft's fortunes changed in 2014 when Nadella took the reigns as CEO.

OpenAI's chatGPT has enjoyed a massive following since its release in November. It can draft prose, poetry and computer codes, among other things.

