Paul Graham Says Microsoft Bing Challenging Google With ChatGPT More Suprising Than '100-Year Pandemic Or European War'

Renowned venture capitalist Paul Graham stated that if OpenAI's chatGPT saves people from writing, it can also keep them from "having the ideas that writing engenders."

What Happened: Sharing observations with his 1.6 million Twitter followers, Graham said chatGPT screenshots suddenly started crowding his social media feed a month ago. "They've become a media type, like jpgs and videos."

See Also: ChatGPT Popularity Reportedly Leads To Google Declaring' Code Red' As Sundar Pichai Increases Involvement In AI Strategy

He then tweeted that AI could essentially keep people generating ideas that manual writing kindles. "Even bad writing must force the writer to think. In a confused way, probably, but more than he'd have thought if he didn't try to write."

Why It's Important: Graham also took a dig at Microsoft Corporation's decision to leverage chatGPT in launching a version of its search engine Bing and take on Google. He said this latest development is more surprising than a "100-year pandemic or a European war."

The new Bing version will reportedly be launched by March this year.

ChatGPT was made available for free testing in November last year. Microsoft backed the company with $1 billion in funding.

Read Next: Me Asking Insanely Stupid Questions To ChatGPT May Have Just Cost OpenAI $1 — And It Highlights A Real Problem