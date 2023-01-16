Delta Air Lines, American Tower, Rocket Lab USA, D.R. Horton And This Sector Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade as things are going well for airline industry. It has got a good leadership committee run by Ed Bastian and it’s also "very cheap."

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named American Tower Corporation AMT, which was under a lot of pressure last year amid inflation concerns.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI as his final trade.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB has very very strong fundamentals.

Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets named communication services sector as his final trade.

Photo via Pixabay.