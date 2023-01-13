Xos And This Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher following the release of inflation data. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Xos

CEO Dakota Semler bought a total of 23,521 shares at an average price of $1.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $23.99 thousand. What’s Happening: Xos shared new video highlighting charging solutions, infrastructure build for Loomis.

Xos shared new video highlighting charging solutions, infrastructure build for Loomis. What Xos Does: Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets.



Bion Environmental Technologies

: CEO William O'Neill acquired a total of 3,512 shares at an average price of $1.34. The insider spent around $4.69 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s shares jumped 45% over the past month.

: The company’s shares jumped 45% over the past month. What Bion Environmental Technologies Does: Bion Environmental Technologies Inc provides sustainable environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry.

