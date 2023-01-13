American Express, PayPal, Uber And This Major Airline Report Earnings Friday: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said American Express Company AXP is a bank and interest rates are higher for AmEx. The company’s revenue was also good and the stock is trading at 13 times earnings.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL, which was down 62% last year. The company is also focusing on existing client base and profitability. "Stay long here," he added.

Sarat Sethi said Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is going to be cash flow positive.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade.

