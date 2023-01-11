Elon Musk's Zealous Twitter Updates Fail To Impress Users: 'S**t Version Of TikTok'

Elon Musk’s new Twitter updates haven’t been well received by netizens, with some of them even calling the social media platform an inferior version of TikTok.

What Happened: Twitter has replaced the “Home” and “Latest” tabs with “For You” and “Following.” The update has rolled out on iOS and allows users to swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping on the star icon.

Musk had earlier said that as part of a larger User Interface, or UI overhaul, users will be able to swipe to move between recommended and followed tweets.

Similarly, Twitter has reportedly brought back cropped image previews. The full-frame image update was introduced in May 2021.

Twitter users are disappointed by Musk’s lackluster updates — some called it a second-rate TikTok knock-off, while others asked chief Twit to bring the old timeline features back.

Here are a few reactions:

This isn’t the first time Musk is facing backlash from tweeps over some Twitter updates or features.

In November last year, several users took to Twitter to express their frustration about the coveted Blue check being monetized.

In December, Twitter users complained about the "crazy amount of ads" making their experience on the microblogging site less pleasant. Musk then assured users that the team would fix the issue.

