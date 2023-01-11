Jim Cramer Calls This Major Chipmaker A 'Terrific Company,' But Here's Why He's Not Buying

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nvidia Corp NVDA is a "terrific company, but it sells at a very high price-to-earnings multiple."

Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Nvidia, giving the stock a consensus Buy rating.

Cramer said he doesn’t know about Blackstone Minerals Ltd BLSTF and needs to do some more work on it.

When asked about EVgo Inc EVGO, he said, "Our biggest fear is, again, losing money, and it does not fit our criteria anymore for what we’re recommending."

Energy Transfer LP ET is a very good stock, Cramer said. "Times change and it’s become a better, better stock."

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

When asked about Axcelis Technologies Inc ACLS, he said, "Some of these companies in this business are doing amazingly well. And you’ve got to hand it to them."

The "Mad Money" host said he needs to do some more work on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.

When asked about Medical Properties Trust Inc MPW, he said, "This one, I don’t like that particular part of the real estate investment trusts. I think that they are too high-yielding, which therefore causes me to be concerned that they will not be able to make the distribution."

Now Read This: Xos, SeaChange International And This Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock.